Dancing On Ice announce HUGE news – and we’re so excited!

After a hugely successful return to our TV screens after four long years away, Dancing On Ice has been given the green light for another series in 2019. Yay!

With the reunion of original presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the series has seen viewers fall in love with skating all over again.

The rebooted programme has also seen a new judging line-up, consisting of former Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean – who previously acted as coaches – returning panellist Jason Gardiner and newcomer Ashley Banjo.

Professional skater Matt Evers, who was booted out in week one with partner, Candice Brown, confirmed the exciting news on Twitter.

Fans of the show were thrilled with the news, with one commenting: ‘Awww that’s fab hope ur coming back to xx‘.

Another said: ‘Omg yes so happy with that news woop brightened my day Matt.’

And a third added: ‘Great news and why not its brilliant and you all don’t get the recognition you deserve.keep up the good work.x’

Siobhan Greene, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: ‘The show’s welcome back has exceeded our expectations and it’s been fantastic to see the audience at home loving it.

‘The recommission is a no-brainer and it’s brilliant for everyone involved to know it’ll be back next year.’

While ITV Studios creative director Katie Rawcliffe said: ‘All of us missed Dancing On Ice while the show was off screen and it seems all our viewers did too … our on-screen changes have been brilliantly received and we’re looking forward to getting our skates on for series two.’

The new series has averaged 7.8 million consolidated viewers per episode, according to ITV.

Celebrity competitors in the current series include Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, singer Cheryl Baker, Coronation Street stars Antony Cotton and Brooke Vincent and athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton.

Former Great British Bake Off winner Candice and Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring were eliminated from the competition in the first two weeks.