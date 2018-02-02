Ouch! Will Antony be able to continue?

Dancing On Ice is definitely one of the scariest reality shows out there, and you have to be a pretty brave celeb to take on the challenge!

Unfortunately, Coronation Street star Antony Cotton‘s place in the show has now been thrown into jeopardy after he took a very nasty tumble on Wednesday.



READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The actor – who plays Sean Tully on the ITV soap – is currently fighting through the pain after he and partner Brandee Malto fell in rehearsals.

And the slip was so bad he ended up breaking two ribs. Ouch!

Explaining the scary moment, Antony said: ‘On Wednesday, Brandee and I were training for this week’s show when we lost our balance and both fell backwards on to the ice.

More: Dancing On Ice 2018 fans furiously brand the show ‘a fix’ after skate off controversy: ‘Not watching anymore!’

‘Luckily, Brandee was uninjured but I was taken to hospital where I discovered I had fractured a couple of ribs, front and back.’

He added: ‘I’d like to thank the staff at Silver Blades ice rink in Widnes, the doctor and nurse at The Alexandra Hospital in Cheadle, and Brandee, who never left my side throughout.’

Despite his painful injuries, the reality star did ensure fans he will try his hardest to remain in the show, revealing: ‘But the show must go on and as such, we are going to do our best to continue in the Dancing On Ice competition this Sunday. Hopefully the painkillers and sequins will see us through.’

What a trooper!

Confirming the news on Twitter, the 42-year-old told his followers on Thursday: ‘Okay. So this happened yesterday. I’ve never phoned in sick – not once, not ever – and I don’t intend to start now.

‘If you’ve ever broken a rib then you’ll know what the pain is like, but sadly I don’t have four weeks to rest, so I’ll keep going until they stretcher me off!!!’

Although Antony isn’t the first Dancing On Ice contestant to be rushed to hospital this year, after Max Evans‘ partner Ale Izquierdo smashed her head on the ice last week following a lift gone wrong.

Eeeek! Let’s hope everything goes to plan on Sunday night!