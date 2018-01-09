Dancing On Ice’s Brooke Vincent reveals incredible weight-loss photos after dropping a STONE in 12 weeks

The Corrie star looks amazing after cutting out junk food

As well as taking on one of the toughest reality TV shows out there, it looks like Dancing On Ice’s Brooke Vincent has been setting herself a personal fitness challenge as well.

And the Coronation Street actress has now wowed fans after debuting her incredible weight-loss on social media following just 12 weeks of hard work.

Taking to Instagram with a lengthy message, the star put her amazing transformation down to cutting out junk food, going to the gym and giving up smoking.

Brooke also shared before and after images, wearing a crop top and tight-fitting leggings in both to show just what a difference her lifestyle change has made to her figure.

While we think the 25-year-old looked great to start with, Brooke’s abs are noticeably more toned and she’s also visibly more confident.

This Is Some Long Ass Status – With Graphic Content 😫😂 So!!! Here they are!! The before pictures that I’ve cried about,denied that I never looked like and wanted to delete or take again!! The fact is, these pictures make me feel such a certain way that I didn’t think I was brave enough to show these to friends and family never mind to the whole of social media, BUT… mid cry one day I sat and realised the reason why?. I wasnt In the best health , and yes the lighting wasn’t flattering or the outfit choice/stance wasn’t great. And honestly why put a unflattering/“FAT” picture of yourself up?.. You don’t need to because “social media” is the place where everybody makes everybody makes out everything is so perfect. It’s in the comfort of having filters,effects, airbrushing tools that somehow we feel most at home,about showing everybody what we look like, when in reality it’s much different.. Many of us have pictures taken off guard and begged our friend to delete them even though they look ok, convinced we can get a better one..Instead of changing ourselves we change the picture! So.. that’s exactly what I’ve done.. changed the picture, to a healthier, more toned better version of myself. This picture is noway the finished product. It’s just what happens when you cut out all of the rubbish you eat, 🍔🍟🍕🥐🧀🌮🌯🍜🍫🍪🍩🍿🍭🥂🥡🚬 I’m not going to lie I’ve not been perfect, but taking out my smoking was the biggest health improvement I could have done.I never thought I would able to give up I really NEEDED something to turn to. During those 12 weeks habits started to change and health started to improve. And now that I’ve actually completed it , I’m so proud of myself, mainly from the smoking aspect, but more so because I never thought I was strong enough to take something so seriously and stick it out.. This is my 12 week transformation. So here I am a stone lighter smoke free and in that dress I bought at 19 grew out of and kept “just in case” ❣ @markbo1989 and all of the boys at UP Fitness – Thank You for motivating me and keeping me in line 👊🏽 And Girls… don’t be so hard on yourself.. because even the girls in the magazines don’t look like the girls in the magazines.. 💋

A post shared by Brooke Levi Vincent 🐝 (@brookelevivincent) on

Amazing, right? Alongside the snaps, Brooke candidly opened up about how she felt before getting healthy, saying she ‘hated’ the way she looked in the first pictures.

It’s in the comfort of having filters, effects, airbrushing tools that somehow we feel most at home about showing everybody what we look like, when in reality it’s much different,’ the soap star said. 

Before adding: I’m so proud of myself, mainly from the smoking aspect, but more so because I never thought I was strong enough to take something so seriously and stick it out..

‘And Girls… don’t be so hard on yourself.. because even the girls in the magazines don’t look like the girls in the magazines..’

And clearly her 610k followers were just as impressed as us with Brooke’s dedication as the snaps racked up an impressive 49k likes in just a few hours.

Brooke’s Corrie co-stars were also quick to congratulate her as on-screen sister, Helen Flanagan wrote ‘Babe’ on the snaps along with a load of love hearts.

While former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas shared the photo on his own Instagram stories, captioning it: ‘Proud of you sis.’