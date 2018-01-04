Uh oh, looks like there might be complications...

Everyone’s favourite winter show Dancing On Ice is returning to our screens this Sunday.

And while we cannot wait to see our celebrity contestants take to the rink, it looks as though there could be a few complications on the way.

Good Morning Britain‘s weatherman and one of this year’s contestants Alex Beresford revealed on Thursday morning’s show that the set has taken a real battering after the UK was hit by storm Eleanor.

‘I’ve got some… I wouldn’t say breaking news but because of the storm Eleanor that we had yesterday, we’ve actually had some damage at the ITV Dancing On Ice studio,’ he revealed.

Adding: ‘In fact, one of the walls came down. So hopefully, that is all back up and we’ll be good for Sunday.’ Eeek!

And with the show fast approaching they’d better get their skates on to fix it up.

This isn’t the only devastating news to hit the show lately, as it was revealed that former Olympic ice skating champions and this year’s judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won’t be hitting the ice.

Christopher admitted to The Daily Star, ‘They haven’t insured us to go on the ice so they wouldn’t let us go on. I think it’s just a standard contract. I don’t get it.’

On Sunday we will be seeing a whole host of famous faces glam up in some sequins and hit in the ice in the brand new series, with the likes of GBBO‘s Candice Brown, Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay, Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent and a whole heap more.

We can’t wait to see what the class of 2018, have to offer. Fingers crossed they get that wall fixed asap!