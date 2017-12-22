Ooh, Jason's getting feisty already...

Dancing On Ice is making a come back and January and we cannot wait.

But one thing that we are super excited about is the return of judge Jason Gardiner and his hilarious put downs.

And it seems as though he has started all ready if his latest comments are anything to go by.

‘I don’t know what they are famous for,’ the judge admitted. AWKWARD!

Well, it’s safe to say at least Jason won’t be bias as he clearly doesn’t have any favourites.

‘I didn’t know what Love Island was. I’d say I don’t know 80 per cent of the line-up. Sorry, I’m being honest. The thing is, I don’t own a TV,’ he revealed according to The Metro.

Jason is known for his classically mean put downs, who could forget that time he referred to Olympian Kelly Holmes as ‘a man in drag’. Eeek!

The latest series of Dancing On Ice has a varied line up of celebs including Love Island’s Kem Cetinay, GBBO winner Candice Brown, singer Lemar, Corrie’s Brooke Vincent and a whole heap more.

And, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returning as hosts – oh and not forgetting the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean – the show is definitely back with a bang.

It’s clear that this season won’t be short of any ice skating fails too, with Kem already taking a nasty fall and 12 more have been shown in an exclusive first look preview of what we can expect.

With Strictly Come Dancing gone for another year, we’re welcoming this year’s series with open arms.

It’s good to have you all back!