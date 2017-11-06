The panel is complete and it's seriously exciting!

As the contestants for Dancing On Ice 2018 continue to be named, the judges line-up is now complete after a new star was added to the panel!

Step forward Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, who confirmed during an appearance on Loose Women on Monday that he’ll be joining Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Jason Gardiner on the revamped version of the show.

Ashley, 29, is over the moon to be a part of the series and has vowed to be as honest as he can – and give the notoriously tough Jason a run for his money!

‘This show feels like it’s embedded into society. I was really excited to be part of the revamp and the refresh,’ the dancer explained.

‘I’m going to be myself, be constructive, and just be ready for Jason! I’m going to be honest.

‘If someone is great, I’ll tell them they’re great. If people need telling that it was bad, I’ll tell them.’

Whilst Ashley might not be a pro skater, he thinks his vast experience as a dancer means he’ll be able to make a valuable contribution to the panel.

‘I can skate but by no means am I a professional skater,’ he told the Loose Women ladies.

‘The choreography, the stage direction and everything that makes it a performance is so important so I’ll be looking at all of that. I’m just going to be honest. I don’t believe in being nasty for the sake of it.’

Ashley’s not new to judging either, having been a part of the panel on Sky show Got To Dance throughout all three series.

Many fans of Dancing On Ice seem pretty excited about the addition of the Britain’s Got Talent star to the show ahead of its return to our screens in January.

‘Can’t wait! This was one of my favourite programmes and it’s back with my favourite person on it!!!’ one admirer wrote on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘So excited to see u on the show ash .. giving all ur dance knowledge’

We can’t wait either! Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back to present whilst several celebs have so far been named in the line-up including Candice Brown, Kem Cetinay and Donna Air.