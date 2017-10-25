'He was a massive hit with the ladies during his stints on The X Factor and I’m A Celeb.'



Although Dancing On Ice is still a way away from being aired, we already have a sneak peak at the first of the celebrity contestants…

But they’re not making it easy!

An enticing picture was recently uploaded of one of the new contestants to the show’s official Instagram account – but only of their torso.

It was captioned: ‘Our brand new celebs are getting to grips with the ice… Follow us for more first looks of our #DancingOnIceline-up @itv #ITV’.

And rumour has it that the man behind the impressive photograph is actually former X Factor star Jake Quickenden.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The hunk also made an appearance in the I’m A Celebrity jungle and reportedly, bosses at ITV are keen to sign him up as the show’s resident ‘eye candy’.

‘Jake was a massive hit with the ladies during his stints on The X Factor and I’m A Celeb,’ an insider said.

‘Producers want him to bring the eye-candy to ­Dancing On Ice too. He hasn’t got any skating experience but is already super-confident.

‘He’s fearless and they feel they’ll be able to push him week after week,’ the source added to The Sun.

Meanwhile, Jason Gardiner has confirmed he will reprise his role on the ITV ice-skating competition when the show returns in 2018, joining skating pros Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the panel and hosts Holly Willooughby and Phillip Schofield.

Spa day 🙌🏼🙌🏼… relaxing like a boss, had a sick full body massage 💆 now time for some fodda A post shared by Jake (@jakequickenden14) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

MORE: Eek! The X Factor set for seriously BRUTAL twist to cut contestants as live shows return

Chatting about his blunt style of judging, Jason told Christine Lampard on Lorraine: ‘I’m honest! When they’re good, I give them great praise and I help them improve a lot.

‘It is quite difficult to be a good judge on the show and remain impartial.’

But despite being hard on the contestants, Jason thinks they should be applauded just for agreeing to take part because it’s such a tough competition.

‘We have seen some remarkable people come through Dancing On Ice. To see that journey is wonderful. We’ve had some fun moments!’, he enthused.

We’re suddenly a lot more excited to watch now…