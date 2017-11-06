Danielle has shut down the gossip

Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong has hit back at reports that David Walliams sent her flirty DM’s on Twitter.

Earlier today, Danielle, 29, set tongues wagging when it was claimed that she’d confided in close friends that the Britain’s Got Talent star had followed her on social media after she caught his eye.

According to reports in The Sun, ‘Danielle couldn’t believe it when he dropped her a direct message and it was obviously flirtatious.’

‘She couldn’t help telling her friends about the cheeky notes he’d been sending over. It’s not every day a major star tries it on with you.’

But shutting down the rumours shortly after the story was published, Danielle said that 46-year-old David hadn’t been in touch with her.

She wrote on her Twitter account, ‘So @davidwalliams sent me flirty messages. What rubbish will they come up with next!’

‘So if u follow me on twitter that means u must DM me,’ the star continued to tell her followers.

This latest romance rumour comes after Danielle split from ex-boyfriend, Daniel Spiller, in August. The following month the blonde beauty was pictured with the footballer in Madrid, Spain, but she insists they’re just good friends.

Speaking exclusive to Now about her love split Danielle – who recently returned to TOWIE for a one-off appearance this Halloween – told us, ‘I’m in a really good place, me and Dan broke up in August – it’s weird, he’s the only ex I’ve still got on with because he’s older.’

She added, ‘We were friends before but I will never say never with me and him but I went from four year and jumped straight into another one and I think it’s timing with me and him but what will be will be.’