The reality star has revealed she suffers from a skin condition

Pregnant reality star, Danielle Lloyd is looking radiant at the moment with only weeks to go until her due date.

But while the mum-of-three should be enjoying the last few days of her pregnancy, Danielle has been forced to defend herself against cruel internet trolls.

Following a last minute babymoon in Monte Carlo before welcoming her baby with fiancé Michael O’Neil, photos of the mum-of-three looking IN-credible on the beach emerged online.

But after nasty people commented that Danielle’s face ‘looked dirty’, the 33-year-old model has hit back at the comments revealing that she actually suffers from ‘melasma’ – a skin condition which leaves sufferers with dark pigmentation on their skin.

Left ‘absolutely disgusted’ by trolls mocking her, the star – who also shares three kids with footie player, Jamie O’Hara – posted a no make-up selfie to her 433k followers.

Alongside the snap she wrote: ‘Absolutely disgusted at some of the comments about my skin!!!

”I look filthy’ I look dirty ‘I need a good wash’ well you should all be ashamed of yourselves my skin is like this cos I have melasma (pregnancy mask) it can’t be helped it’s hormonal and am not ashamed of it a lot of pregnant women get it.’



The former CBB housemate continued: ‘Again some horrible trolls think it’s ok to put down a pregnant women well it’s not!!’

Before adding: ‘I use factor 50 on my face and still get it! These trolls need to be educated am not ashamed to show the real me’.

And after shutting down the Internet trolls, loads of Danielle’s mummy followers commented on the defiant picture reassuring the star they’ve been through the same thing.

‘I had the pregnancy mask aswell on my forehead pay no attention to people you look glowing enjoy the rest of your pregnancy x’, one said.

Another added: ‘I have this . I used factor 50 on my recent holidays too . There’s some bitches about @missdlloyd xx’

While a third slammed: ‘You don’t need to explain yourself to anyone ! You look so lovely and just think of your new precious bundle on the way xxx’.

Agreed!