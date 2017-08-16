The former glamour model has shocked fans with her latest Insta pic

Pregnant reality star Danielle Lloyd might not be due until the end of this month, but fans are convinced the baby is ‘on it’s way’ after she shared a photo of her HUGE bump.

The former CBB housemate is expecting her first child with fiance Micheal O’Neil and after announcing the exciting news back in February, Danielle has been constantly giving her fans mummy updates.

But it’s the latest snap of her baby bump that’s really got the mum-to-be’s followers talking as she posted a pic of herself lying on her back with her little one on full show.

Next to the shot, Danielle – who also shares three sons with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara – wrote: ‘He is low come on baby’.

And just how low the bump appeared to send fans into an absolute frenzy, as one declared: ‘He is definitely ready’.

Another said: ‘He’s on his way @missdlloyd good luck! xx’, and a third commented: ‘Wow that’s super low! Come on little baby’.

A fourth fan guessed: ‘I would guess less than a week ! Good luck’, while a fifth thought it could be even sooner, writing: ‘Very low, maybe early hours!!!’.

The mum-of-three has recently been enjoying a babymoon with her fiance in Monte Carlo, squeezing in a well-deserved break before the little one arrives.

Danielle and Michael – who got engaged in February 2016 after a six-month whirlwind romance – looked happier than ever as they were pictured holding hands and splashing about in the pool.

And the 33-year-old proudly showed off her massive baby bump on the holiday, wearing a gorgeous multi-coloured bikini as she smiled next to her other half for a sweet Instagram shot.

Had the most amazing time in Monte Carlo it was so relaxing with @gint1986 😎☀️@fairmontmc @nikkibeachmontecarlo A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

With only a matter of weeks to go until Danielle and Michael welcome their son, we can’t WAIT to meet the latest member of their little brood.