'Should I really be ashamed of how I look for fear of judgement?' Danielle asked

Danielle Lloyd has had her say on the post-baby body debate that’s currently raging – with fellow new mum Cheryl Cole in the middle – by sharing a picture of her stomach just one week after giving birth.

Mum-of-four Danielle – who has three sons with her ex, Jamie O’Hara – welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael O’Neill earlier this month.

The star shared a candid snap that showed off her bare belly to address the pressures put on new mums to regain their pre-pregnancy figures – but ended up facing some backlash of her own in the process.

Captioning the snap, Danielle, 33, wrote: ‘I had my baby one week ago, and this is me. Simply me.’

She added: ‘I’ve had no time to go to the gym or diet in a week, of course I’ve been with my newborn. But should I really be ashamed of how I look for fear of judgement?’

Going on to address the wider debate relating to new mums, including Chanelle Hayes’ comments about Cheryl’s post-baby body.

The former Big Brother star branded Chez ‘a negative example’ after the Geordie lass showed off her solid post-baby abs recently.

Referencing the row, Danielle wrote: ‘Whether you’re Cheryl, Chanelle Hayes or Serena Williams – should any of us even be worrying about what people think of our bodies after bringing a new life into the world?

‘We’re all on a journey, all doing our best, and all have imperfections.’

She added: ‘I’ve had four children and I’d never dream of sneering at another mum’s body. Let’s all start focusing on what’s REALLY important, looking after our kids – and focussing on our families rather than our bodies.🤷🏼🙌’

The star’s post has sparked plenty of discussion amongst her 444k followers, and whilst some praised her for her empowering outlook, others were less than impressed.

One wrote: ‘What a pathetic post! Simply done just for compliments. Disgusting and will be unfollowing. Shame on you!!!’

Aanother added: ‘Did you post this and a pic just to get people to say how good you look after 1 week post baby? I don’t think this was necessary at all tbf just a bit of look at me.’

A third fumed: ‘This post will just make everyday mums feel like sh*t!’

However, there were loyal fans of Danielle’s who quickly jumped to her defence, telling her that people were just ‘jealous’.

‘You look incredible. People are just jealous to be spiteful,’ one said to the star.

A second wrote: ‘Gosh you look amazing dan,goin to the gym all yr round and lookin after urself has paid off good for u hun yummy mummy ignore the jealous people x.’