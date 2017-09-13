Amazing news for the couple

YAY! Danielle Lloyd has given birth to a baby boy – her first son with fiance Michael O’Neil.

The reality star – who has three sons with ex Jamie O’Hara – welcomed her bundle of joy on Wednesday, with a spokesperson telling CelebsNow: ‘Danielle and Michael welcomed their first child together this morning.

‘Mum and baby are doing well – and Michael and Danielle’s mum Jackie were both present at the birth.’

They added: ‘The family are overjoyed at the new arrival.’

Aww!

The former WAG was last seen on social media just yesterday when she showed off her HUGE baby bump while getting her bathroom ready for the little one’s first dip in the tub.

Getting bathtime ready with @johnsonsbabyuk Top-to-Toe® baby bath for when our little guy is ready for his first tub! Paraben-free, dye-free and gentle enough for his little baby skin. #Welcometotheworld #Johnsonsbaby #AD A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

The 33-year-old – who’s mum to Archie, 7, Harry, 6, and George, 4, – announced her fourth pregnancy back in February with THAT Beyoncé themed photo shoot (complete with the same veil/underwear/flower ensemble as Bey).

Since then Danielle has been very open about her pregnancy, even appearing on Loose Women to find out the sex of her new arrival.

Despite being delighted she was expecting another boy, the CBB star admitted her boys were ‘desperate for a girl,’ and added: ‘Archie’s like, “I’m fed up of these boys, I want a sister.”

‘I want a little girl, it will be nice. If this one’s a boy, I’ll keep trying for a girl.’

And although a name for the little ‘un hasn’t yet been announced, model Danielle has previously been discussing names – revealing she’d like to keep in traditional.

‘We’ve got a short list of names that we really like and Ronnie is obviously one of them,’ she told OK! magazine.

‘My granddad is called Ronnie so I really love that name and it would mean a lot for me to call the baby Ronnie, we haven’t actually chosen it yet though.’

Congrats again, guys – we can’t wait to see him!