The star welcomed her fourth child last week

New mum Danielle Lloyd has revealed she will be eating her placenta just days after giving birth to her fourth son.

Danielle took to Instagram to thank Placenta Plus, a company run by 32-year-old Danielle Kinney, for turning her placenta into pills, moisturiser and face cream, sharing a snap of the creations alongside a framed picture of her umbilical cord spelling out the word ‘love’.

Sharing the image with her 444k followers, Danielle Lloyd wrote in the caption: ‘So pleased my @placentaplus have arrived am so excited to feel all the benefits of taking the tablets and hopefully the face cream will make me look healthier and refreshed 💙🙏🏼 thanks Danielle so quick as well’

So pleased my @placentaplus have arrived am so excited to feel all the benefits of taking the tablets and hopefully the face cream will make me look healthier and refreshed 💙🙏🏼 thanks Danielle so quick as well A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

The photograph divided opinions amongst Danielle’s fans, with one congratulating her on her new arrival, but not seeming too enamoured with the placenta package.

‘Congratulations on your baby boy but yours or anybody’s placenta in a frame is just yuk eww xx’ they wrote, while another simply posted: ‘Gross and beautiful at the same time’.

‘Can you imagine what they like blergh,’ said another.

However, not everyone was against the idea of eating or framing your placenta.

A student midwife commented: ‘Lovely… I don’t see many people request to keep their placentas, your have to let me know how it goes, might be my next research project 😘 congratulations on your little man 💙’

Another fan commented: ‘Love the frame wish i did it with my three boys.. Taking Placenta pills and been proven to not benefit you what so ever but your choice. Your such a wonderful mum and gorgeous @missdlloyd. Congratulations xx’

A third admitted they’d done it too and praised the star’s decision: ‘Best thing I ever done. felt amazing within days. just gutted I have done them with the my other babies. ❤’

Danielle, who discovered she was expecting a boy back in April live on Loose Women, is the latest celebrity to try the craze, with Coleen Rooney also being a fan.

Coleen, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, used the same company as Danielle after the birth of her third son Kit, sharing an image of the pills to her Twitter account and writing: ‘Looking forward to starting my capsules @placentaplus1 …. Thank you.’

From our sister site Good To Know. Written by Stephanie Lowe.