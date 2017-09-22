Just days after reports of another heartbreaking split, Daniella Westbrook appears to pull out of Loose Women interview at the last minute

Danniella Westbrook fans were left concerned and worried on Friday 22 September after the former EastEnders actress ditched a live Loose Women interview just moment before she was due on air.

The troubled 43-year-old star was due to appear on the ITV programme and was spotted outside the ITV studios but failed to make it on screen.

This erratic behaviour comes just days after hinting at a break-up from her fiancé.

It all started on Thursday’s show when Andrea McClean announced Danniella would be joining the Friday panel. Fans reacted with mixed emotions saying they were bored of hearing her lies and that she was a ‘crazy b**tch’. Then come Friday, and despite being spotted outside the studios, Danniella failed to appear.

Rushing to social media, fans questioned what had happened to the planned interview.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: ‘Is it me or has Danniella Westbrook done a no-show on #LooseWomen ? Surprised. Thought she could do with that £35,’ one said.

“@westbrookdanni why did I think you were on Loose Women today ? I’m sure yesterday they said you were,’ asked another.

And this lady was certainly due to be left disappointed…’I’m here. I’m sitting down. I’m wearing a kaftan. I’ve got my cuppa. And I’m ready to witness Danniella Westbrook’s lies. Again. #LooseWomen’

So what really happened?

Well, since Twitter went up in arms a spokesperson for ITV has since confirmed that Danniella was in the Loose Women studios on Friday, revealing that her chat will be pre-recorded and aired at a later date.

Erm, but why did they say she was going to join the panel then? Hummmm. Is it us or is there something odd going on here?

Danniella recently announced she had split from boyfriend Alan Thomason – just weeks after confirming their engagement.

Posting a heartbroken message on Twitter after reports she and her fiancé had had an argument in their hotel room, the star confirmed the sad news.

So what DID she say in that pre-recorded interview? We’ll have to wait and see.