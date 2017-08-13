Danniella got engaged to her toyboy just weeks after meeting him

Danniella Westbrook seems to be happier than ever after recently announcing her engagement to toyboy boyfriend of just a few weeks, Alan Thomason.

The former EastEnders star gushed she was in the ‘best place of her life’ following the exciting news, before being spotted with a HUGE ring on her wedding finger.

But since the engagement was unveiled, it’s been reported that her new fiancé was ALREADY engaged to another woman when he proposed to Danniella.

Alan’s ex, Charlene Whyment claims she was with the 34-year-old only found out she wasn’t still his current fiancée when she read about it in the news. Awks…

‘I lived with Alan for three years in the UK before he moved to Spain,’ she told The Sun.

‘I left to visit my family four weeks ago and he proposed to me at Alicante airport.

‘I said yes, of course, I thought we were madly in love and I thought it was forever. I’m in complete shock at what I’ve seen.’

But despite enjoying her time in Spain with her new hubby-to-be, 43-year-old Danniella took to Twitter to let Charlene exactly what she thought of her comments in a rather brutal message.

Writing to her 232k followers, the former CBB housemate blasted: ‘So heart broken she sold a story enjoy your ££ cos I’m enjoying ur ex 100%… Oh & ur invites in the post.’ Ouch!

And adding another blow, the actress then shared a loved-up pic of her and Alan with the caption: ‘Feeling super special 2 proposals and two rings #AndTheNewMrsThomason #CheckYaSelf #thatsAll #spoiledRottenMe’.

But mum-of-two, Danniella wasn’t done there and went on to post a series of comments hitting out at the story, claiming it was ‘hilarious’ and she was ‘laughing all the way to the airport’.

She then shared the cryptic message: ‘Everyone’s got the right to an opinion. but judge &be judged. Worry about your own life. live & let live. Don’t let others make you toxic’.



Before adding: ‘If my fiancé didn’t have a past before I got with him I’d be worried. They broke up ages ago.’

Eeeek! We can’t imagine Charlene’s going to be RSVP’ing to Danniella and Alan’s wedding anytime soon.