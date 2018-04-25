The ex-Eastenders star was trying to board a flight home

Danniella Westbrook reportedly spent the night behind bars in a Spanish police station after being arrested again on Monday.

The former EastEnders actress was removed from a flight at Malaga airport after trying to get back to the UK.

According to The Sun, 44-year-old Danniella was taken away in handcuffs over an outstanding warrant the police had in relation to an alleged driving offence in Spain last year.

She was then released after spending the night in prison and was later spotted look distressed and upset outside a bar.

Following the shock news, Danniella’s representatives have released a statement reading: ‘We can confirm our client Miss Westbrook was arrested by national police at Malaga airport last night and detained for 14 hours in custody before being bailed today by the court in Malaga this morning.

‘We can not at this time disclose any more information other than she has been left feeling very scared. She’s tired and looking forward to returning back to the UK next week.’

It’s since been claimed that the mum-of-two was ‘in shock’ after she was hauled off her flight, as an insider told The Sun: ‘She was in shock and was really scared when she was led out of the airport in handcuffs.

‘Danniella hated every second of being in that cell alone – it was awful for her.’

The source also claims she was whisked off to Malaga police station at 23:50pm, and taken to court on Tuesday morning at 11:45am, adding: ‘She’ll be coming back to the UK next week now and is holed up with her friends now who’re taking care of her.’

This comes after telly star herself took to Twitter on Monday, claiming she’d been ‘robbed’ and was ‘heartbroken’.

Danniella told her followers: ‘Been robbed in gran can flown to Marbella and now had news that’s broken my heart…. tomorrows gonna be a better day … cos Monday’s for sure suck …. good night god bless everyone xxxx’.

CBB star, Danniella was arrested earlier this month over allegations of threatening behaviour, and she was seen in the back of a police car on her way to Hatfield station in Hertfordshire.

A police spokesperson confirmed at the time: ‘A 44-year-old woman who was wanted in relation to allegations of malicious communications and witness intimidation was arrested by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary at a location in Essex at 2.05pm this afternoon. She has been taken to Hatfield police station for questioning.’