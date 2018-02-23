WOW PICS! See Danniella Westbrook’s changing face…

The EastEnders star has transformed completely
We now know Danniella Westbrook as a reality star and actress, so it’s easy to forget she actually started off her showbiz career as a fresh-faced child model.
Back in the 80s, Danniella launched Next’s children’s fashionware and became the face of high street chain Tammy Girl as well as featuring in advertise for Opel cars and even Coca Cola. Impressive right?
But Danniella’s telly career really kicked off after she landed herself the role of Sam Mitchell in EastEnders at the age of 16 back in July 1990.
As we saw the actress grow from a teenager to a young woman before our eyes, she was sensationally axed from her role in 1996 for her off-screen antics but was asked back in 1999 and sacked again a year later.
Unfortunately, Danniella was propelled into the spotlight after she became a regular on the London club scene and found herself hooked on drugs.
The actress has been open about her cocaine addiction, admitting that she first tried the drug at just 14 and by the age of 21 she was spending £400 a day on it.
In 2000 fans were shocked to see her nasal septum had collapsed after excessive drug use.
She said at the time: ‘I was always in clubs and everyone was doing coke and it was glamorous – except obviously, it wasn’t at all. I was just very young, very stupid and very easily led’.
Luckily, although Danniella, 44, has admitted to drug relapses over the past 15 years, the mum-of-two – who shares two children Kai and Jody with ex-husband Kevin Jenkins – is now completely clean and looking healthy again.
Check out Danniella’s changing face in pictures…
Danniella Westbrook 1980s
Danniella shot to fame as a child model – and we can see why!
Credit: Stewart Turkington/REX/Shutterst
Danniella Westbrook 1993
The star featured on ITV Children’s Programme ‘The Cape to Cape Challenge’ in the 1990s.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook 1997
Danniella appeared on Big Breakfast looking a little more grown up.
Credit: KEN McKAY/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook 2000
Back in 2000 Danniella was at the centre of her drug addiction.
Credit: RICHARD GARDNER/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook 2002
The EastEnders star looked glamorous at Chicago 5th Anniversary in 2002.
Credit: RICHARD YOUNG/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook 2003
The former soap star was a hit on I’m A Celebrity, but walked out after it ‘all got too much’.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook 2006
Danniella chopped her hair off back in 2006.
Credit: Tony Kyriacou/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook 2009
Looking happy and healthy, Danniella hit the town for the TV Quick and TV Choice awards.
Credit: James Curley/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook 2010
The telly star looked incredible as she joined the Dancing On Ice line-up.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook 2014
Unfortunately, when she took to the This Morning sofa in December 2014, Danniella told viewers she had been left homeless after splitting-up from her boyfriend.
Credit: S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook 2016
Two years later, the star entered the Celebrity Big Brother house and ended up making it to the final.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook November 2016
Danniella shocked fans when she was photographed with a surgical dressing underneath her famously rebuilt nose, prompting concerns about her physical and mental wellbeing.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook 2017
She underwent a dramatic hair transformation last year, and went from brunette to blonde.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook August 2017
After returning from rehab in Spain – following a drugs relapse – Danniella appeared on This Morning to talk about her recovery.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Danniella Westbrook September 2017
Danniella has been pictured recently back to her brunette locks.
Credit: Stephen Coke/REX/Shutterstock