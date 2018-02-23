WOW PICS! See Danniella Westbrook’s changing face…

The EastEnders star has transformed completely

We now know Danniella Westbrook as a reality star and actress, so it’s easy to forget she actually started off her showbiz career as a fresh-faced child model.

Back in the 80s, Danniella launched Next’s children’s fashionware and became the face of high street chain Tammy Girl as well as featuring in advertise for Opel cars and even Coca Cola. Impressive right?

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But Danniella’s telly career really kicked off after she landed herself the role of Sam Mitchell in EastEnders at the age of 16 back in July 1990.

As we saw the actress grow from a teenager to a young woman before our eyes, she was sensationally axed from her role in 1996 for her off-screen antics but was asked back in 1999 and sacked again a year later.

More: ‘You’re dead to me’: Danniella Westbrook threatens to FIGHT ‘waste of space’ troll – and fans are not impressed

Unfortunately, Danniella was propelled into the spotlight after she became a regular on the London club scene and found herself hooked on drugs.

The actress has been open about her cocaine addiction, admitting that she first tried the drug at just 14 and by the age of 21 she was spending £400 a day on it.

In 2000 fans were shocked to see her nasal septum had collapsed after excessive drug use.

She said at the time: ‘I was always in clubs and everyone was doing coke and it was glamorous – except obviously, it wasn’t at all. I was just very young, very stupid and very easily led’.

Luckily, although Danniella, 44, has admitted to drug relapses over the past 15 years, the mum-of-two – who shares two children Kai and Jody with ex-husband Kevin Jenkins – is now completely clean and looking healthy again.

Check out Danniella’s changing face in pictures…