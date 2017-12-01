Danniella has been hinting at a new romance recently...

Danniella Westbrook might have had a tough year but it looks like she’s put it all behind her after being seen looking cosy with a rather hunky soap star…

The actress was spotted with former Hollyoaks star Fabrizio Santino during a night out at Tramp nightclub in London on Thursday and it certainly looked like they were having a good time.

Danniella, 44, reportedly spent the evening with Fabrizio, 34, and were all smiles as they left the event.

‘They were inseparable for most of the night,’ a source tells MailOnline. ‘After arriving together they found a corner table all to themselves.

‘They looked very close.’

Daniella didn’t give much away on social media but referred to Fabrizio as her ‘friend’ in a message about the night out.

The TV star posted: ‘Home in bed at last. Huge thanks to all @Tramp_London for your hospitality and a lovely event this evening ,thanks to lady Kirsty .And 2 @tmatalentuk for being so amazing & my old mate @TheFabSantino was good to see you my friend. Good night & God bless all #TheWestbrook’

Fabrizio is known for playing David ‘Ziggy’ Roscoe in Hollyoaks from 2013 until 2015.

He has a soap star past in common with Danniella as she shot to fame as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders, which she last made a brief appearance in last year for just a few episodes.

It comes after Danniella recently hinted to her Twitter followers that she might have found love again following her split from former fiancé Alan Thomason in September.

The mum-of-two posted a message last month reading ‘When he calls you princess’ along with several love heart emojis.

She also recently retweeted a quote saying: ‘A perfect relationship = Two people never giving up on each other.’

Danniella went through a rough few months in her personal life earlier this year, having not only split from Alan in September after a whirlwind romance but suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage too.

Here’s hoping there are happier times ahead for the actress.