The troubled actress is at breaking point after another failed relationship

A miscarriage, a break-up and an online meltdown – it’s been a tough few weeks for Danniella Westbrook.

After conflicting reports surrounding her split from latest fiancé Alan Thamason, the former EastEnders actress, 43, took to Twitter in an attempt to clear up the rumours.

Confirming her break-up and the end of her shock pregnancy in one heartfelt post – while also accusing Alan of smashing up their hotel room in Benidorm, something he’s denied – Danniella fumed, ‘Hurting from my loss. The hotel wasn’t the only thing he destroyed that day. I never knew him at all! Walking away. #EnoughIsEnough #catfish.’

Initially, fans rushed to share their concerns for the troubled star, with comments of support such as, ‘Stay strong’ and ‘Don’t let this stop the warrior girl you’ve become… keep your head up, lippy on, stay strong… the rest jog on.’

Another added, ‘Don’t forget focus on future not the past you have come so far.’

‘Stay strong please. You’ve got a lot of people rooting for you. Believe that. Take care and please be more trusting, you’re too nice,’ another wrote.

Suggesting these latest setbacks have hit her harder than ever, Danniella then insisted she would be taking a break from social media, adding, ‘I’m recovering with family and coming off social media for a little while.’

Danniella revealed that she and 34-year-old Alan were expecting last month.

She’s already Mum to Kai, 21, with Robert Fernandez, and Jody, 16, from her marriage to Kevin Jenkins.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Danniella has played her life out on social media, and not everyone was sympathetic.

One follower fumed, ‘Putting everything on social media isn’t going to help you!’

‘Still don’t think you should have announced it to the world on national tv when you were only “5 weeks” gone. Terrible thing to happen tho.’

And despite previously branding women who smoke during pregnancy ‘disgusting’, Danniella was spotted with what appeared to be a cigarette on holiday two weeks ago.

Danniella’s battles with drug addiction and her colourful love life are well documented.

The reformed addict previously admitted to using cocaine during both her previous pregnancies, and famously lost her nasal septum due to her addiction.

However, she has insisted she’s a ‘different person now’.

After a rise to fame in the 90s, the troubled star quickly gained a reputation for being ‘unlucky in love’ with a string of failed relationships.

Despite insisting Alan was different, it looks like Danniella has been left with another broken heart.

We’re wishing Danniella a speedy return to her best following this difficult time.