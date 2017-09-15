The actress is facing yet more speculation about her relationship

Danniella Westbrook has fired back at reports that she ‘smashed up a hotel room during a row with fiancé Alan Thomason’.

The former EastEnders star was accused of causing so much damage at the Benidorm City Olympia hotel during the incident, alleged to have taken place on 8 September, that she and Alan were billed for repairs.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Pregnant Danniella Westbrook hits back at claims she cheated on fiancé

It was also claimed that Danniella, 43, headed to a bar in Benidorm Old Town afterwards and complained to drinkers there that she’d have to foot the bill for the damages that occurred during the argument.

However, the TV star has now quashed the reports and says that everything is fine between her and 34-year-old Alan.

‘I’m sat with Alan ready more cheap crap u are writing the stress ur putting me under is making me ill. So thank you,’ Danniella Tweeted about the reports.

The actress – who confirmed last month that she’s pregnant with her third child – went on to write: ‘Sometimes when you walk through a storm the sun shines brighter on the other side .x #blessed’

This latest drama comes just two days after Danniella slammed reports that she’d cheated on Alan by snogging another man at a party last Friday.

‘i actually cant win say no to pictures have people slag me say yes to pictures get accused of cheating! EVERYONE CAN 0121 DO 1,’ she posted on Twitter.

‘AND TRUST ME I HAVE THE MOST PERFECT MAN I DONT NEED TO CHEAT.’

A holidaymaker called Reece had claimed that Danniella was ‘all over’ him at the bash in Benidorm last week.

‘My mate pointed out that Danniella Westbrook was over by the toilet so I went over and started chatting to her, and for a laugh said, “Give us a kiss,”’ he alleged to The Sun Online. ‘The next thing I know she’s all over me, snogging the life out of me, and we stayed with her for about six hours on a drinking session.

‘We kissed between 10 and 15 times, I had her sitting on my lap and everything.’

He also denied knowing that Danniella was pregnant or engaged.

The former soap star revealed her engagement to Alan last month following a whirlwind romance and has called him ‘the one’.

One thing’s for sure, it’s certainly been a dramatic week for Danniella…