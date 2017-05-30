The ex-Eastender star speaks up about her son's holiday shenanigans...

Kai Jenkins, 20, was photographed recently kissing his mum Daniella Westbrook‘s friend Lisa Appleton, 49, whilst they were all on holiday in Benidorm – unsurprisingly setting tongues wagging about their relationship status. However, it seems that the talk of the two dating is false and just rumours.

Mum-of-two Danniella took to Twitter to deny all rumours of her son and friend being a couple in typical fierce style, posting: ‘From now on I won’t be replying to skanks hoes and low life bulky trolls they can all go die in a hole somewhere as far as I’m concerned😳’

She continued her Twitter rant with a plea to former Big Brother star Lisa to confirm nothing was going on: ‘And for the record my son was messing about with my pal on holiday no romance involved at all! Jeez @MsLisaAppleton please confirm this asap.’

Lisa was quick to verify this as she responded to her friends tweet: ‘Deffo no romance at all!!! Just messing about x’

However, Kai is yet to respond to any of these tweets.

Fans of Daniella were quick to support her. One person responded ‘Shame you have to defend it’ and another writing ‘Just ignore them, Daniella, there not worth it, anything to make news xxx [sic].’

The drama comes just weeks after Danniella appeared on Loose Women looking happier and healthier than ever as she discussed her recovery from addiction in a Spanish treatment centre – and we hope this hasn’t ruined her Zen vibe!

And with Danniella announcing just days ago that she will be undergoing major cosmetic surgery in Poland to get her ‘boobs and teeth sorted’ following ‘a year of hell’, she certainly seems intent on moving onwards and upwards.

But we just hope that there will be no more ‘messing around’ any time soon.

By Lois Pia North