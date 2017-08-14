The star has been hit by reports she's expecting just weeks after meeting her new fiancé

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Danniella Westbrook after the former EastEnders star announced she had got ENGAGED to her toyboy boyfriend of just a few weeks, Alan Thomason.

But after shock reports emerged that the actress was also pregnant with 34-year-old Alan’s child – Danniella has hit back at the claims in a VERY fiery way.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday opposite hosts Jeremy Kyle and Kate Garraway, the CBB star blasted: ‘If you believe everything you read in the papers, apparently today I’m pregnant’.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Before adding: ‘I’m just fat at the moment… because I’m happy.’

Telly presenter Jeremy then bluntly asked her: ‘Are you pregnant?’ to which she snapped back: ‘Not the last time I looked, no!’ The public denial comes after The Sun reported that 44-year-old Danniella – who is already mum to Kai, 21, and Jody, 15 – was set to welcome her first child with Alan. More: Danniella Westbrook blasts her new fiancé’s ex-girlfriend amid claims he was ALREADY engaged to her Despite confirming she wasn’t expecting, the TV star gushed about her engagement, telling Jeremy that she’s really enjoying being around ‘good people’ at the moment. To which Jez then replied: ‘I hope he’s the one – I really mean that’, before saying: ‘Love you!’ and giving her a high five.

News of the engagement broke last week, when pictures obtained by The Sun saw the star wearing a HUGE ring while frolicking in the sea on holiday in Spain.

The actress then seemingly confirmed the news, Tweeting a sweet picture of the pair along with the message: ‘He completes me’.

However it hasn’t been plain sailing for the loved-up couple as rumours began circulating that Alan was still engaged – and that his fiancee only found out about his romance with Danniella through the press.

‘I left to visit my family four weeks ago and he proposed to me at Alicante airport,’ Charlene Whyment told The Sun over the weekend.

Before adding: ‘I thought we were madly in love and I thought it was forever. I’m in complete shock at what I’ve seen.’

Of course, Danniella quickly addressed the claims and hit back with the brutal Tweet: ‘So heart broken she sold a story enjoy your ££ cos I’m enjoying ur ex 100%… Oh & ur invites in the post.’

Eeek! Let’s hope Danniella has finally found The One.