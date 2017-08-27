The ex-EastEnders star has opened up about her pregnancy in a candid chat

After denying the news just last week, Danniella Westbrook has finally revealed the truth that she IS expecting a baby with her new toyboy fiance, Alan Thomason.

The mum-of-two admitted she’s ‘over the moon’ with the exciting news – despite the tot coming as a surprise to the happy couple.

In the emotional interview alongside her hubby-to-be – who she met just a few weeks ago – EastEnders actress Danniella revealed that the new arrival will ‘complete’ her family, gushing that she’s never been happier.

‘I think we’ll be good parents together,’ the 43-year-old told The Mirror.

‘Alan’s got a lot of time and patience. I just think this will complete us. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been.’

The baby will be the Essex star’s third child as she shares Kai, 21, and Jody, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Jenkins.

But despite the excitement of adding another little one to her brood, Danniella – who has struggled with drug addiction – admits that her past will always follow her around.

‘I could win 12 Oscars and I would still be known as the cokehead girl off Eastenders…’ she candidly admitted.

After checking into rehab in Spain earlier this year, the expectant mum credits 34-year-old new beau Alan for her new found happiness, admitting: ‘I’m a cocaine addict . If I’m going to find coke, I’m gonna climb a mountain to find it.

‘But I can’t worry about that. My life is different now. My demons have been put to bed. Now I can move forward.’

Danniella’s pregnancy announcement comes just days after she denied claims she was expecting on Good Morning Britain.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star told hosts Kate Garraway and Jeremy Kyle: ‘If you believe everything you read in the papers, apparently today I’m pregnant’, before adding: ‘I’m just fat at the moment… because I’m happy.’

Well, congrats on the happy news Danniella!