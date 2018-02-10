Danny Dyer divides fans with THIS comment about his children

The EastEnders star definitely has a way with words…

Danny Dyer has never been one to mince his words and his latest comment about his children has certainly divided fans.

The EastEnders actor took to Instagram to share a seriously adorable selfie with daughter Sunnie, 10, and three-year-old son Art – but captioned it: ‘Friday night in with my lovable little tw*ts. It’s what life is all about.’

Despite clocking up more than 27,000 likes, Danny’s comment didn’t go down well with everyone. One fan responded: ‘I really don’t think that anyone should call their kids tw*ts.’

Another said: ‘You literally can’t call them tw*ts.’ While a third added: ‘Tw*ts? Nice.’

But many fans were quick to jump to Danny’s defence. ‘Call my kids tw*ts all the time,’ wrote one. ‘What’s the biggie?’ Another responded: ‘About time we as parents stopped pretending they’re all total angels. I call mine little ar*eholes so you are nicer than me.’

It seems to be Danny’s unconventional nickname for his kids, as he recently shared a another photo with his youngest daughter and wrote: ‘@sunniedyer123 is usually a tw*t before bed but she’s behaving tonight. Nut down for the pair of us #schoolnight.’

Previously Danny confessed to being over-the-moon when Art arrived – because he was struggling with the trials that come with having girls.

He said: ‘I couldn’t wait to have a boy because as much as I love my girls with all my heart, I was sick of trying to put a bikini on a Barbie. Honestly, it’s graft mate.’