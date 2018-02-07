The new mum has been praised for her latest Instagram post

McFly’s Danny Jones and his wife Georgia Horsley welcomed their adorable son Cooper last month.

And now new mum, Georgia has got very honest with her followers after she shared an inspirational photo of her body taken just THREE hours after giving birth.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The model – who was crowned Miss England in 2007 – took to Instagram with the candid snap which sees her stood up in the hospital with her hand on her head.

Next to the picture, Georgia said: ‘This was me a few hours after baby Cooper was born.

‘Greasy Hair, prickly legs, very sore bits, big pants & one very empty wobbly tum. But I wouldn’t change a thing.’

More: McFly’s Danny Jones and wife Georgia announce birth of first child – and reveal the baby’s rock star name

Opening up about the pressures of getting back into shape, Georgia went on to admit she misses the way she looked before falling pregnant, but confessed there’s no rush to head back to the gym.

‘Do I miss my pre-pregnancy bod?… Abso-blummin-lutely (& that’s fine) Will I try my hardest *when fully recovered & ready* to get said body back??? Hell Yes! (which is also totally fine).

‘But do u know what… if things are never quite the same again then I’m cool with that.’

Explaining how proud she is to have given birth to a healthy little boy, she continued: ‘My body pushed that little person out!! Well done body, I’m super proud of you #mummy #babycooper #postpartumbody #mamayougotthis #postbabybody #fitnessmotivation’.

Before candidly adding: ‘And yup, I posted this during a 2:30am feed, with one eye open & milky boobs Multitasking at its finest!! #multitaskingmummy’.

Obviously, Georgia’s followers were full of praise for the ‘real’ and ‘honest’ post, as one wrote: ‘What an inspiration you are! Amazing post – thank you for sharing’.

‘You’re beautiful. I love this so much because this is real life for us mums’, said another

While a third added: ‘Well done you, for actually showing the reality of birth.. Thank god for granny pants!!’

Danny and Georgia – who married in 2014 – announced their exciting pregnancy news last summer and revealed they’d welcomed little Cooper with an adorable Instagram post in January,

‘Words can’t describe the love we have for this tiny little human. So so happy to announce the arrival of our Gorgeous little Cooper Alf Jones – 1:36am – 27th Jan – 7lb 15oz’, Georgia wrote next to a shot of her tot’s little foot.

How sweet is that? Keep the updates coming, guys!