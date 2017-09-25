Strictly star Danny Mac marries Carley Stenson in ‘magical’ ceremony

Former Hollyoaks stars Danny and Carley tied the knot in a beautiful woodland setting, surrounded by their friends and family

Strictly Come Dancing star Danny Mac has married former Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson in a beautiful, woodland ceremony.

The couple, who met on the set of Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, tied the knot in the New Forest after six years together, surrounded by their close family and friends.

Opening up about their special day, actor Danny, 29, recalled seeing his bride walking down the aisle wearing a beautiful Charlotte Balbier gown. He said, ‘Carley looked truly sensational and so happy. It was such a lovely moment that I’ll never forget.’

‘I actually put my hand out to tell her to slow down as it was all going too quickly and I wanted to cherish it. Carley thought I waved and so she waved back,’ he continued.

His blushing bride, 35-year-old Carley, also couldn’t have been happier. She said, ‘I felt so calm yet so excited. I just couldn’t stop smiling and giggling. It felt like our plan had come together perfectly and I was about to say “I do” to my best friend in front of everyone we loved. It was magical.’

Danny and Carley were joined by their eight bridesmaids and three best men as they read the touching vows that they had written themselves.

Later, all eyes were on the pair as they took to the floor for their first dance. Danny – who reached the final of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside guest and professional dancer Oti Mabuse – explained, ‘I’ve watched other people do the first dance and wondered if it would feel awkward, but it honestly felt like we were the only two people in the world.’

What a lovely moment. Congratulations to the happy couple – we wish you all the best.