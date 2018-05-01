Oh the shame!

If you’ve ever accidentally sent a text to the wrong person, you’ll know exactly how David Beckham is feeling right now.

Because Becks proved he’s just like the rest of us this week when he made the ultimate faux-pas and wrote a flirty message to his MUM by mistake.

The footie pro recently took a trip to Macau in China, but when his lovely mum Sandra asked him whether he’d made it home safely, he made an extremely awkward typo… Predictive text has a lot to answer for, y’know.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Writing on WhatsApp, the jet-lagged star wrote: ‘Hey your hot back this morning we to the country now at […] just going to be soon.’ Yup, he called his own mother hot by accident.

Luckily, Sandra had a good ol’ laugh about it and replied: ‘Looks like your tired by your message as long as your all ok! X’.

More: David Beckham gets a VERY glittery makeover from daughter Harper – and it’s hilarious!

Dad-of-four David then decided to share a screen grab of the message with his 44 million followers, because it’s a mortifying experience we can all totally relate to.

He captioned the blunder: ‘When you are jet lagged and send your mum the wrong message,‘ alongside an embarrassed monkey emoji. It could have been a lot worse to be fair…

Becks’ rooky error comes after Victoria Beckham shared an adorable insight into the family’s life over the weekend when she posted a video of six-year-old Harper giving her parents a makeover.

The clip – shared on 44-year-old Vic’s Instagram story – sees their only daughter having fun while making her dad look pretty.

While his little girl is dabbing glitter all of his face, David , 43, can be seen with a big smile as he enjoys his new look.

It’s good to have you home, David!