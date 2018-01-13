It's not just Victoria who loves treating herself to new products...

We recently revealed how much Victoria Beckham splashes her cash on an elaborate beauty routine (an astonsishing £1,204 a day, FYI).

And it would appear her husband isn’t one to shy away from a grooming sesh either, revealing the one product he loves for an anti-ageing boost.

Ok, so we know David Beckham hit lucky in the gene pool, with his thick lustrous hair, chiseled features and ageless good looks, BUT it’s nice to know that he also needs a helping hand when it comes to skincare.

Yes, it’s none other that the humble facemark that gets Becks’ skincare seal of approval.

The 42-year-old, who has announced the launch of his new grooming brand House 99, told Esquire magazine, “One thing I do love is a face mask.”

Cue us conjuring up the scene of David Beckham in his PJs on a Friday night; face mask on, hairbrush in hand and ’90s throwback tunes blasting. But if you were hoping for a cheeky Insta snap of Becks caught in the act, sadly that’s one pastime he’s keeping out of the public eye.

“Which I do in private, and definitely don’t put on Instagram!

“You know, getting in bed, putting the telly on, and putting a face mask on. When you’ve had a rough day, it makes you feel nice.”

David, you’re a man after our own heart.

But while he might indulge in a face mask time to time, Becks isn’t one for spending too much time in the bathroom each morning, preferring a ‘wash-and-go’ approach to his day-to-day beauty routine.

”I haven’t got an hour to spend in the morning on my complexion,” he admitted. “I have four kids. I want it simple. I get up, shower, sometimes cleanse depending on what I did the night before.”

He continued: “I moisturise always; I use some eye cream and some hand cream. Hair, I just get out of the shower and brush some product in. I do like a thickening shampoo.

“When you get to a certain age, it can help.”

Well there you have it. He wouldn’t be the first the person we’d turn to for anti-ageing tips, but the man talks a lot of sense!