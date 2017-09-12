DB has hit back in the most gentlemanly way possible...

David Beckham has changed his look A LOT over the years – do we remember those frosted tips?

Anyway, despite admitting to investing in a lot of hair dye over the years, DB has now hit back at claims he’s done anything more permanent to his appearance.

Read: All the Latest TV news

In a snap posted on British Vogue’s Instagram page, David can be seen sat next to son Brooklyn, and new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful while on the FROW at wife, Victoria Beckham’s fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

And while we can all appreciate that the dad-of-four is still a complete hunk, one follower wasn’t convinced by David’s youthful glow and commented: ‘Botox looks good on @DavidBeckham’.

More: ‘A fine young gentleman…’: David Beckham melts hearts with ADORABLE birthday message for son Romeo

However, in a slightly unusual move from the A-List celeb – Becks actually replied to the fan, denying claims of cosmetic surgery.

Ever the gentleman, the 42-year-old wrote: ‘I don’t agree with Botox, Miss, but I’ll take it as a compliment’. That told them…

And David’s comment definitely got people talking as the debate continued in the comments, with one follower suggesting: ‘Maybe it is just an picture effect or photoshop. And makeup that he wears makes his face look smooth.’

While another added: ‘How young does DB look??’

And it looks like the former England player is returning to his youth after he stepped out with a hairstyle he hasn’t rocked since the early Noughties.

The longer, blonder do was pictured down to his shoulders as he walked through JFK airport in New York this week on another visit to see eldest son, Brooklyn.

Newly enrolled student, Brooklyn left his doting parents behind earlier this month after starting a University course in photography in the Big Apple.

Although he’s not exactly your average student, as the 18-year-old recently joined the world’s biggest celebs at NYFW to support his fashion designer mum at some of the hottest parties around.

Look who I bumped into back stage! Love u @brooklynbeckham X #VBSS18 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Oh, to be a Beckham…