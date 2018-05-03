We're not crying, you are!

David Beckham got the best birthday present ever on Wednesday when his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham flew home from New York to surprise him.

Earlier in the day, wife Victoria had lavished her hubby with gifts on his big day and kids Romeo, Cruz and Harper also shared some adorable messages with the footie star.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But as the whole family – including all the grandparents – sat down for a special dinner, it was 19-year-old Brooklyn who gave his dad the biggest gift when he walked through the door unexpectedly.

‘What are you doing here? What are you doing here?’ an emotional Becks repeatedly asks after spotting his son behind him.

More: Cringe! David Beckham reveals the awkward flirty text message he sent his MUM by mistake

Brooklyn – who’s currently studying photography in New York – then says: ‘Are you OK? Happy birthday… I just landed.’

As the pair share a teary hug, six-year-old Harper can be heard in the background saying: ‘I didn’t know Brooklyn was going to be here!’

‘Best birthday surprise , my big boy coming home @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven’, 43-year-old David wrote alongside the sweet clip.



And it looks like the star’s 44.2million followers were moved by the adorable moment, as one wrote: ‘You guys are such a lovely, loving family’.

‘Now that’s the sort of hug you give your Dad on his birthday,’ said another.

While a third commented: ‘I can watch this a thousand times and still it’ll touch my heart. I cried omg’.



And a fourth added: ‘Lovely heart warming moment between father and son… what love looks like’.

This comes after cheeky mum-of-four Victoria tried to throw her hubby off the scent a few hours earlier when she shared a photo of the family on Instagram.

Alongside the snap of David surrounded by all the kids except Brooklyn, the 44-year-old wrote: ‘Happy birthday to the best daddy! We all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all xxxx we miss u Brooklyn X.

Now, excuse us while we go and watch this video another 10 times.