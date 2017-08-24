Is David the best dad ever?

It only seems like yesterday that Victoria and David Beckham walked down the aisle wearing matching white outfits before saying their wedding vows on a pair of gigantic gold thrones.

So we can hardy believe that 18 years later the pair’s first born, Brooklyn is flying the Beckham nest to start University in New York.

And former footie player, David made sure the whole world knew just how proud he was of his oldest son on Wednesday by posting a sweet tribute to the teenager.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

The doting dad has been helping Brooklyn with his big move to New York – where he’s set to start a photography course in a few weeks time – and uploaded a picture of the duo hanging out in the Big Apple.

Next to the cute shot he wrote: ‘Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man.. Proud of you bust.’ How sweet is that?

Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man … Proud of you bust ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

David’s 39.6million followers were just as happy for Brooklyn, as one wrote: ‘Exciting times ahead – enjoy the journey it will be the best years of your life’.

Another added: ‘All the best of luck to him’, while a third said: ‘He has to thank u and his mama’.

More: ‘Look like an 80s dad!’ Fans DIVIDED as David Beckham reveals dramatic new hair do

And 42-year-old David – who also shares Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper with wife Victoria – has been proving that he’s still that dad snapping pics of his kid’s first day of school as the former England captain shared another photo this week.

‘Englishmen in New York @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham,’ he captioned the shot which shows him and his son on the city’s streets.

Englishmen in New York @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

But it’s mum Victoria, 43, who wins the prize for best social media send off as she shared an emotional tribute to her eldest last weekend.

Taking to Insatgram, the former Spice Girl wrote: ‘We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x’

We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Good luck, Brooklyn!