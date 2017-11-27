We know his face looks delish but how does it taste?

David Beckham was left crying with laughter when a restaurant he was eating in served him a dessert which had his own face on.

Yep, the 42-year-old former England footballer has been away from home travelling in Singapore and enjoying the local delicacy’s including a dish made up of animal sperm, but it was his delicious dessert which tickled him the most.

And who can blame him after all, it’s not every day that you’re expecting to be served your own face on a plate.

MORE: For all the latest showbiz news

David uploaded the snap of his ice cream creation, alongside a cube of what appeared to be cheese cake, which included a chocolate stencil portrait of himself with just a crying with laughter emoji as the caption.

David had attended The Singapore International Film Festival Benefit Dinner Red Carpet on Saturday, and whilst there he revealed that he doesn’t know how much brand Beckham is worth, despite wife Victoria‘s fashion empire being worth in the region of £100m.

But speaking about his success, he said: ‘What I am proud of is that we’ve made it into a successful business, and that obviously coming from being a sportsman and then ready to jump into the business side of things, that it’s all about having the right people around you, the right friends, family [and the] right business partners. And that has helped me transition from being a football player to a businessman and that’s something that I’m excited about and very proud of. To put a price on it, I don’t think I could. I’ll leave that to someone else to decide.’

Meanwhile the dad-of-four recently partied up a storm after a video was released of the footie star enjoying a big night out. Except this was a club night with a difference, as the ex-Manchester United player was actually promoting a very important message about responsible drinking.

Drinks aside, we want to know how we can get a David Beckham dessert!