Oops, this admirer got busted!

David Beckham has a huge fanbase right across the world so it’s unsurprising that eagle-eyed admirers want to get a photo of him when he’s spotted.

However, one fan has just TOTALLY been busted trying to get a snap of him in a very sneaky way – and had David call him out on it on Instagram!

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: David Beckham responds after a fan calls him out on Botox rumours

Becks, 42, shared a photo on Thursday as he visited a chicken shop and spotted someone appearing to hide below the counter with their phone out to get a picture of the former footballer.

To prove that he’d seen the crafty snapper, David circled him in the shot and jokingly wrote: ‘Smile’

Whoops, someone got busted by Becks!

It comes as David continues his visit to Singapore where he’s been promoting healthy living as an ambassador for AIA.

The dad-of-four is clearly popular with fans in the country and recently revealed that he loves to visit due to the support he gets there.

‘It’s amazing to still visit the places I’ve been to when I played with the teams that I have been with and still get the same welcome,’ he tells Human Resources magazine. ‘It’s why I keep coming back and it’s why I keep coming back to places in Asia.

‘Singapore is one of my favourites so I’m glad that I keep coming back.’

However, Becks admits that he misses his and wife Victoria’s kids Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6, when he’s away from home and he seems to be pining for Brooklyn even more now that the teenager has moved to New York for his studies.

David posted a cute photo with his eldest son this week which shows them hanging out on the sofa together and wrote: ‘Missing you bust @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham’

Missing you bust @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

Awww, bless! It seems that the feeling’s mutual as Brooklyn recently shared some photos of his siblings on Instagram Stories with the caption: ‘I miss you guys so much’

Too cute.