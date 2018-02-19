Becks has been getting nostalgic

David Beckham has taken a trip down memory lane by sharing a nostalgic throwback photo – and fans have noticed something SO cute about it.

The former footballer posted a childhood snap of himself and sister Joanne to celebrate her birthday on Monday, which shows the siblings sat next to each other with big smiles on their faces.

‘Happy Birthday little Sis…..,’ David, 42, captioned the picture. ‘So proud of you as a woman and an amazing mother … Have an amazing day ❤️ @joannebeckham @sandra_beckham49 @lynnebeckham72’

Awww. The sweet tribute soon racked up thousands of likes and many of Becks’ followers couldn’t help but notice how much he looked like his two youngest children Cruz and Harper when he was a little’un.

‘Woww Cruz is identical to you!! @davidbeckham,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Spitting image of Cruz here’

And one added: ‘David, Harper so like you in this photo’

‘Harper is your twinnie!!!’ a fellow fan agreed.

Yep, we can definitely see the resemblance!

It comes after the dad-of-four took an adorable selfie with three of the kids as they watched Victoria Beckham’s show at New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

David joined Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6, at the event, with eldest son Brooklyn, 18, the only member of the clan absent from the show.

‘Show day… Proud of mummy @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven we miss you @brooklynbeckham,’ the sports star wrote alongside the shot.

The family also enjoyed some quality time together over the weekend, with David sharing several photos and videos on Instagram Stories as he hit the ski slopes with the children.

Meanwhile Brooklyn hasn’t totally missed out on the fun, having reunited with mum Victoria over the weekend where he showed her his tattoo tribute to her.

The teenager recently had the word ‘Mum’ etched onto his arm and VB seemed proud as she shared a photo of herself admiring the design.

Nawww.