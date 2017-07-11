David Beckham forced to DEFEND daughter Harper’s extravagant birthday party at Buckingham Palace

The Beckham's celebrated their youngest daughter's birthday in style

If you managed to catch the AH-mazing photos from Harper Beckham‘s sixth birthday party – you’ll have noticed that her dad, David Beckham and mum Victoria really did pull out ALL the stops.

Not only did the lucky girl spend her big day dressed as Princess Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, she was also transformed into a REAL LIFE princess when she spent the day at Buckingham Palace.

Yup, Harper and her school pals enjoyed a tea party in The Queen’s London residence and if that wasn’t enough, Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance and posed for a picture with the little ones, which David captioned: ‘Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace.’

OKAY, we’re not even children and we’re jealous of this party.

Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Mum Victoria – who also shares Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz with David – also gushed over her only daughter as shared a picture of Harper holding a red balloon in front of the palace, writing: ‘Our little birthday princess.’ N’awww.



Our little birthday princess x Kisses 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:51am PDT

But while we were all wishing we were at the Palace with the Beckhams, the famous family came under fire from a few online users, with one follower blasting: ‘If you have enough money you can buy anything!!’

While another said: ‘Is this a new commercial venture by the Royal Family or do all little princesses now get an invite?’ Ouch!

Following the criticism, 42-year-old David has now defended his little girl’s birthday treat and explained how he managed to score such an exclusive party.

Sharing another photo outside the palace along with his mum Sandra and little Harper, the dad-of-four told his 38.5million followers: ‘Just to be clear this wasn’t the palace opening the gates for Harper’s birthday party.

‘This was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends.’

Before adding: ‘We were honored to be able to there, beautiful tea party.’

One last picture of the birthday girl…. Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends… We were honored to be able to there… Beautiful tea party…. 💜 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Well said! And fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, wishing Harper a lovely day.

‘You don’t need to explain yourself. Who wouldn’t want to share an afternoon with loved ones’, one wrote.

While another said: ‘What a beautiful day for Harper and friends. Happy Birthday little Princess.’

Any chance of an invite to the palace on our birthday?