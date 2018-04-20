Harper has been giving her dad a lot of sass!

David Beckham might be an international football star, successful businessman and mega hot model – but he’s also a doting dad to four kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper.

And luckily for us, Becks is constantly sharing cute snaps with his brood on social media just like this…

Unsurprisingly, the 42-year-old has been at it again this week after he shared an insight into some family time spent with his only daughter Harper.

But while most of us played with toys and ran around the garden as a child, the youngest of the Beckham clan spent her afternoon doing something a little more exciting – as David let her drive his car!

Sharing a clip of the father-daughter bonding session on Instagram, David can be seen with his little one perched upon his lap as she takes to the wheel.

In the short video, David asks Harper: ‘What you doing?’

And clearly confident in the driving seat, the little girl quips back: ‘I’m driving’, before adding: ‘I’ll show you what this girl can do’. How cute is that?



Making sure his followers knew the six-year-old wasn’t out on the open road, David wrote on the clip: ‘To be clear it’s on my driveway, but…’ followed by a monkey emoji.

It comes after the star and wife Victoria Beckham enjoyed a pamper day with their daughter and her dolly Luciana on Thursday.

Footie star David shared a sweet snap of Harper as she was getting her nails done and her toy baby enjoyed a hair treatment.

After waiting patiently for her dolly’s locks to be styled by a professional, she then turned a hand to designing her some clothes.

And by the looks of this snap shared on 43-year-old Vic’s Instagram, they’re pretty impressive.

We reckon Harper is definitely following in her mum’s fashion footsteps. That is if she doesn’t become a race car driver first…