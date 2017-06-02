Football legend David has been hanging out with his daughter in the Serengeti

There’s no denying David Beckham is absolutely besotted with his children. The football icon regularly posts cute snaps with them on social media and gushes over them in interviews.

But a recent photo he shared of him hanging out in the Tanzanian Serengeti with daughter Harper, five, got some of his fans up in arms.

It showed him placing a kiss on his little girl’s lips and resulted in comments including: ‘I try not to judge but I can’t help but think it’s pretty weird that he kisses his daughter on the lips considering her age.’

Kiss for Daddy ❤️

Another outraged follower said: ‘Daddy and daughter are kissing? It’s weird…’

Many simply commented that the photo was ‘wrong’ but some were quick to jump to David’s defence.

‘Super cute,’ one insisted. ‘I’m 28 and I still kiss my dad on the lips.’ Someone else wrote: ‘I personally kiss both of my kids on the lips – and I still kiss my parents on the lips. Don’t let anyone judge you for this.’

But thankfully David didn’t seem too bothered by the negative comments, and continued to post photos from the family trip.

Mick Dundee was the shout … I thought I looked the part but maybe that's just me 📸 @brooklynbeckham

Alongside one of him looking devilishly handsome in a cowboy hat, he wrote: ‘Mick Dundee was the shout… I thought I looked the part but maybe that’s just me @brooklynbeckham.’

