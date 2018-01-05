This photo is adorable

Victoria and David Beckham jetted away to Miami this festive period to ring in the New Year with their kids.

But while we’re all really jealous not to be joining the famous family on their sun-soaked getaway, luckily mum-of-four Victoria has been keeping fans up to date with some adorable holiday shots.

(Although we’d still rather be in Miami ourselves).

And fashion designer, Victoria’s latest snap gave fans a glimpse into the Beckham’s well-earned break, as she shared an adorable moment between David and their youngest, Harper.

The sweet snap shows 42-year-old Becks and his six-year-old daughter in a swimming pool as they trailed a noodle between their mouths – exactly like the famous Lady and The Tramp spaghetti scene.

‘The best daddy in the world x We Love u so so much kisses,’ 43-year-old Victoria wrote alongside the cute father-daughter photo.

Obviously, Victoria’s 18.2 million followers agreed, as one gushed: ‘So much respect for a father like you Beckham’.

‘He really is the best, and most wonderful , fantastic, awesome , inspiration person,’ said another.



While a third added: ‘Melts your heart. Nothing like a photo of loving parent and child moment!’

And a fourth agreed: ‘Beautiful Daddy Daughter picture. The love this family have for one another is wonderful’. Agreed!

Meanwhile, former footie player David also shared his very own sweet photos with his kids Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and little Harper.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a few selfies chilling out with his brood on a stunning beach, as well enjoying a relaxing family dinner.

Although it looks like David and Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn, 18, left their luxury family break early to reunite with his girlfriend Chloe Moretz.

The budding photographer shared a photo with the American actress, 20, on Tuesday which shows the loved-up pair with their legs wrapped around each other as they held hands.

The teenager simply captioned the adorable shot: ‘Cutie patutes…’

@chloegmoretz Cutie patutes… A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 2, 2018 at 6:12am PST

AW! Could this family get any cuter?