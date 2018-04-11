Harper's becoming quite the stylist!

David Beckham clearly dotes on daughter Harper – so much so that he’s even let her take control of his famous hair.

The former footballer shared an adorable clip of his six-year-old girl washing his mane for him on Tuesday night and she seemed to be doing a pretty nifty job!

David, 42, filmed Harper as she prepared the water at the sink behind him and asked the budding hair stylist: ‘What are you doing?’

‘I’m washing Daddy’s hair,’ the youngest member of the Beckham family replied.

Becks offered his encouragement and was also keen to know if he’d get an extra treatment thrown in.

‘Nice. Do I get a massage as well?’ the dad-of-four asked, to which Harper answered: ‘Yeah.’

David then told his daughter ‘love ya’ and she shared the same message back – awww.

Becks certainly seemed impressed by Harper’s efforts and captioned the footage: ‘Queen’

It looks like the youngster is on a bit of a roll at the minute when it comes to styling her parents, having had a go at transforming mum Victoria’s tresses just hours earlier.

The fashion designer, 43, shared a photo with fans revealing that Harper had tied her hair back using several colourful bobbles.

‘When Harper styles your hair!’ VB wrote alongside the picture, along with some crying with laughter face emojis.

Well it’s certainly a different look for Victoria!

It’s not just hairdressing that Harper’s turned her hand to lately – Victoria also shared a picture of her daughter having a go at painting last week.

‘Beautiful little artist x Kisses from Harper x ✨✨✨✨✨✨,’ the proud mum wrote.

Meanwhile the former Spice Girl spent some quality time with all of her family on Tuesday, including eldest son Brooklyn who has been studying photography in New York.

The 19-year-old joined siblings Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, as they posed for a photo during an evening out which Victoria captioned: ‘Love my boys so much ✨ kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham X kisses from Harper x’

Family goals or what?