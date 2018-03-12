Vic has clearly got her Spice Girls moves...

David Beckham and wife Victoria love to take the mickey out of each other on Instagram.

Anyone remember when their fridge freezer broke and Vic made a sly dig that her hubby wasn’t so handy at fixing it?

Well, this time it was dad-of-four David’s turn to embarrass his other half after he shared a clip of the former Spice Girl showing off her best moves.

In the video – shared on his Instagram Stories – fashion mogul Victoria can be seen dancing and singing away to Diana Ross’ Chain Reaction at her mum Jackie’s birthday party on Saturday night.

And the star might be wearing a protective boot after getting injured on a family ski holiday in Canada, but that didn’t stop her busting out some serious grooves.

Clearly enjoying his wife’s hilarious routine, David captioned the video: ‘Happy Mother’s Day and to celebrate we have your typical Mum dance.’ LOL!



But it looks like Victoria wasn’t too bothered, as the 43-year-old shared her own post while letting her down to Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up.

‘I mean… end of the night… @davidbeckham is killing the 80s’, the star wrote next to some red wine emojis.

As well as some killer tunes, the family bash also included an amazing firework display at the end of the night set to an ABBA soundtrack. Impressive, right?

Meanwhile, Victoria was delighted over the weekend when 19-year-old son Brooklyn flew home to surprise her for Mother’s Day.

Sharing a sweet selfie alongside her eldest, as well as her youngest Harper, six, she wrote on Instagram: ‘Guess who’s home!! We love you Brooklyn Beckham’.

Former footie star David also shared a photo of the whole Beckham clan – including Brooklyn, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper – as he thanked Victoria for being ‘an amazing mummy’.

#familygoals.