The shortlist for the NatWest British LGBT Awards 2018 has been announced – and David Beckham, Harry Styles and James Corden are all in the running to be named ‘Celebrity Straight Ally’.

And the three of them will have to convince voters they’re more worthy than Ariana Grande and Dawn French, who have also been nominated for the accolade.

It’s the biggest annual event in Britain’s gay calendar and the awards evening regularly attracts big names, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner in 2017.

Other categories include the LGBT+ Celebrity – which Rylan Clark-Neal is nominated in – and Music Artist, which has recognised global icon Pink and Rita Ora.

British LGBT Awards founder Sarah Garrett said: ‘The 2018 NatWest LGBT Awards shortlist showcases a range of public figures and famous straight allies who use their platform to enhance the rights of the LGBT community.

‘The ceremony on 11 May is set to be the biggest British LGBT awards to date.’

For a full list of categories and nominations, and to vote for your winners, head to www.britishlgbtawards.com