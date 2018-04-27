Becks has got a fresh look and fans are liking it

David Beckham is never one to shy away from changing his look and now he’s done it again after unveiling a brand new hairdo.

The former footballer revealed he’s had a sharp crew cut with the sides shaved when he posted a series of selfies from a trip to Macau on Friday, having previously sported slightly longer locks.

‘Night shoots in Macau 🇲🇴 and making new friends #Macau venetianmacau ♥,’ Becks, 42, captioned the post.

Whilst David was clearly keen to give fans a glimpse of his travels, many were distracted by checking out his latest hair look – and it seems to have proved a hit with most.

‘Loving the hair,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘you can have any hair style and it suits you. hope your having fun’

Meanwhile one simply said: ‘Nice hair cut !’

Not everyone is feeling it though, with one follower writing: ‘not vibin this haircut’

Another agreed: ‘Not feeling the hair….’

It looks like the style was created by celebrity stylist Ken Paves – who is a close pal of wife Victoria – as David filmed an Instagram Stories clip of him messing about in the city.

David’s trip looks like it could be work-based, with the dad-of-four having posted several snaps from the set of a photoshoot in-between exploring the location.

The sports star is certainly looking sharp and has always been open about the fact that he likes to take care of his appearance.

In fact Victoria, 44, revealed last year that her man likes to use an Illuminating Creme from her make-up range with Estée Lauder.

‘You know he likes the Morning Aura,’ the fashion designer told the Daily Star in October. ‘It’s something the guys can wear.

‘You know I’d be a little concerned if he reached for the eye pallete. I’m not judging, I’m not judging!’

Well whatever you’re doing, Becks, it looks good to us!