Becks has ditched his long locks as he makes a big announcement

After months of sporting long locks and various man buns, David Beckham has revealed a brand new hair look after going for the chop – and fans definitely seem to approve!

The dad-of-four unveiled his transformed short cut to Instagram fans on Monday as he prepared for an event and was looking pretty sharp.

David’s new ‘do is shaved at the sides whilst he’s styled the longer hair at the top in a typically chic fashion.

The 42-year-old’s post had quickly racked up over 700,000 likes within two hours of being shared and fans were full of praise for his latest hairstyle.

‘Much better hair @davidbeckham you look 30 again 🙏😊,’ one admirer commented, whilst another simply wrote: ‘New look🔥🔥🔥’

One added: ‘Your hair 😍😍’

And one gushed: ‘Incredible with shorter hair x just saying 😬’

David also gave Instagram users another glimpse of the shorter barnet when he popped up in a photo with son Brooklyn as they enjoyed the sunshine in Miami together.

It’s just the latest look in a string of hair transformations for Becks, who became known for his many different styles over the years during his football career.

Since hanging up his boots David has remained a fashion icon and has also kept busy with several other projects.

Now the sportsman has announced a huge new venture as he revealed on Monday that he’s definitely launching his Major League Soccer franchise team in Miami, nearly four years after he first talked about his plans.

Becks is familiar with sports in the States, having played for LA Galaxy towards the end of his time as a player.

But whilst David will now be spending a lot of time in Miami for the project, he’s revealed that wife Victoria and their children won’t be relocating with him and will instead visit from time to time.

The doting dad says that he’s keen for the kids to keep a sense of ’normality’ and continue with their education in the UK, though Brooklyn is studying at university in New York.

Good luck with the new venture, Becks – oh, and we’re loving the new ‘do too.