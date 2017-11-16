The footie star has enjoyed a big night out with a difference...

We might not be used to seeing dad-of-four, David Beckham partying until 1am with his pals – but this week a video has been released of the footie star enjoying a big night out.

Except this was a club night with a difference, as the ex-Manchester United player was actually promoting a very important message about responsible drinking.

Ah, another reason to love Becks…

In the dramatic footage – made by whisky manufacturer Diageo – David can be seen leaving exclusive club HAIG before the evening’s events play out in reverse.

The clip starts with a very dapper looking David checking himself in the mirror.

Side note: Is anyone else LOVING the star’s longer hair right now?

Anyway, the video then rewinds to 10.40pm to show Becks enjoying a glass of Haig Club Clubman with some mates, before it goes back in time even further to show the 42-year-old getting a drink at the bar.

The buzzing video is all in aid of new campaign, Leave As You Arrived which was made to promote drinking in moderation – showing David and his friends just as immaculate leaving the bar as they were when they arrived.

And the 42-year-old is clearly very excited about the project, as he explained: ‘There are many reasons why I wanted to partner Diageo on HAIG CLUB and one of them is their commitment to responsible drinking. Jonas did a very good job of bringing our idea to life with this new film.’

Good on you, Becks!

Meanwhile, family man David recently reunited with his eldest son, Brooklyn after the 18-year-old moved to New York to study photography at the Parsons School of Design.

Clearly happy to be back in his son’s company, the star posted a pic as the pair chilled out together in a restaurant, writing: ‘Just relaxing after eating the best pizza in NYC @lucali_bk .. We don’t look happy at all lol’.

Just relaxing after eating the best pizza in NYC @lucali_bk .. We don’t look happy at all lol 😂 😂😂😂😂 @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

Awww. David also revealed just how thrilled he was to see his boy again when he posted a selfie on Instagram Stories with the caption: ‘I’ve missed this face’.

Even more proof that The Beckhams are #familygoals.