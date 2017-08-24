This is SO cute!

Meeting David Beckham is something most fans would probably never forget – so imagine the excitement at bumping into him again 20 YEARS later and taking another photo together.

This happened to a lucky fan called Jordan, who recently came face-to-face with the former footballer a whole two decades after first getting a picture with him when she was a child and has now shared both cute snaps on Instagram.

‘Two decades apart, we finally reunite. #7 #beckham,’ she captioned the post.

And as if that wasn’t good enough, Becks liked the post and also left a pretty brilliant response in the comments.

‘So good to see you after 20 years haha @jordannalc,’ David, 42, wrote of the second meeting. LOLs.

The first picture shows a young Jordan wearing a Manchester United football shirt and smiling as the sports star poses with his hands on her shoulders.

Becks played for the club from 1995 until 2003, so it was certainly a long old time ago.

The retro photo is a world away from the more recent snap, which shows Jordan as an adult sitting beside David on a sofa.

It sounds like Jordan’s hoping for a third meeting too, as she responded to the football star’s comment: ‘great reunion! We’ll arrange the next one in Manc’

Instagram users loved seeing the incredible pictures, with one commenting: ‘This is a riot.’

Another wrote: ‘Damn that’s crazy 😮’

Meanwhile one admitted they were ‘jel’ (aren’t we all?) and another remarked: ‘this man does not age’

Meeting a fan again after 20 years must have been a bit of a trip down memory lane for Becks and it’s not the only time recently he’s been getting nostalgic.

On Thursday the dad-of-four took to Instagram to pay tribute to his former teammate Wayne Rooney after the news that he’s retiring from international football.

‘I had the pleasure of captaining a side that had Wayne Rooney in it because as a captain you want players that have passion , desire and a winning mentality and that’s what Wayne was all about which is why he went on to break records for club and country,’ David explained in a sweet post.

Awww, SO much nostalgia for Becks right now.