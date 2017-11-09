Looks like these two are having a ball!

David Beckham admitted his concerns about son Brooklyn being at university in the US earlier this week but now the pair have been reunited in New York and it’s all kinds of cute.

The former footballer revealed to his Instagram fans on Thursday that he’d met up with the 18-year-old in the city and couldn’t hide his joy as they went out for pizza together.

Becks, 42, posted a photo as he chilled out with Brooklyn in a restaurant following their meal where both are seen with big smiles on their faces and wrote: ‘Just relaxing after eating the best pizza in NYC @lucali_bk .. We don’t look happy at all lol 😂 😂😂😂😂 @brooklynbeckham’

Awww. The father and son even seem to be co-ordinating fashion-wise, with both sporting casual green jackets and slim-fit jeans.

David also revealed just how thrilled he was to see his boy again when he posted a selfie on Instagram Stories with the caption: ‘I’ve missed this face’

Cute! The dad-of-four – who also has Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6, with wife Victoria Beckham – gave fans a peek into his evening out with Brooklyn by filming a video of them smiling for the camera during their meal.

It looks like there’s a possibility that Brooklyn’s girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz may have joined them too as the actress posted a snap of her other half’s phone case on Instagram Stories at around the same time.

Meanwhile it looks like Victoria, 43, was gutted to miss out on spending time with her boys as she commented on one of David’s pictures: ‘I miss u!! Wish I was there too!! X kisses!!!’

It comes after David admitted in an interview earlier this week that he had some worries about his son studying in America amidst the current political climate in the world right now.

‘‘When you have children – young children and older children going to university in America – you are of course concerned and worried,’ he told the Evening Standard. ‘What are their lives going to be like?

‘That’s my main concern. Obviously there are a lot of other things in terms of how businesses are going to survive, how people from Europe and other parts of the world are going to cope with changes.

‘Hopefully that is going to be worked out. But in this current climate it’s uncertain.’

It looks like David was able to put his concerns to one side for the night during his reunion with his boy though.