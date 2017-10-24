The Beckhams are getting into the spirit!

David Beckham has been sharing his spooky Halloween prep with his Instagram followers lately, and now he has shared even more cuteness.

And has even referred to wife Victoria as a scarecrow! Yep, you read that right.

David took to his Instagram stories on Monday to share his latest family outing with his 40.6 million followers.

The Beckham clan were out enjoying some time in Malibu at what appeared to be a pumpkin patch.

In a string of videos eldest son Brooklyn, 18, – who has returned home from his university studies in New York – can be seen putting his new bulkier frame to work in an attempt to lift a HUGE pumpkin.

Sadly he didn’t quite manage it.

Meanwhile little Harper, 6, was being her usual cute self whilst being ferried around by big brother Romeo, 15. In a wheel barrow of course.

But David provided all the cuteness with little Cruz, 12, sitting in a toilet with his mum Victoria.

That’s if Victoria was a scarecrow with a pumpkin head that is. Lols!

Victoria was in tow though in all her usual glamour, including those 6 inch heels of course.

And after their family fun day out, the Beckhams enjoyed a spot of pumpkin carving.

With Victoria gushing over her kids adorable creations, including little Harper’s love heart pumpkin.

And it seems like love is all around for the family with David and Victoria proving the romance is very much still alive after 20 years of marriage.

The couple shared a string of snaps from a recent date night, including a snap of a very expensive bottle of wine.

We for one are loving the ADORABLE family snaps, keep em coming guys!