Get ready to feel all warm inside

In case you missed it (which you definitely didn’t), Valentine’s Day is HERE!

And whether you’re spending it with your S/O or hitting the town with your best mates, there’s one thing we can all be sure of – the celebs are going to be filling up our social media feeds with a load of adorable posts.

First up to melt our hearts was obviously David Beckham, who took to Instagram with the CUTEST message for his fashion designer wife Victoria.

Sharing a snap of the pair cosying up, 42-year-old Becks wrote: ‘Happy Valentines Day May today be filled with love and happiness around the world @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven’. N’aww!

And Victoria was quick to share her very own V Day snap which shows Posh and Becks snuggling up together.

‘Happy Valentine’s Day x Love u so much @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harper’, she wrote.

Obviously, it didn’t take fans long to fans to gush over the photos, with one writing: ‘Beautiful couple @davidbeckham’, and another agreeing: ‘Super couple’.

But the Beckhams weren’t the only ones making their fans go ‘aw’, after former TOWIE star Kate Wright was hailed ‘the best step mum ever’ for treating her boyfriend Rio Ferdinand‘s kids to a Valentine’s surprise.

The 26-year-old shared a picture of three red heart-shaped balloons with wrapped presents next to the caption: ‘HAPPY VALENTINES to the 3 poochies’.



And we reckon Rio’s three children – Lorenz, 11, and Tate, nine, and six-year-old daughter Tia – are going to LOVE them!

HAPPY VALENTINES to the 3 poochies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Feb 14, 2018 at 1:37am PST

The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes also shared a pic with her famous hubby Marvin as the pair enjoyed a well-earned lie-in on the romantic holiday.

Posing up a storm in bed, make-up free Rochelle wrote: ‘How my Valentines days started and how it will end, with him – my forever man #happyvalentinesday (poor hubby is fast asleep with no idea I’ve taken 1500 selfies)’.

And Coleen Rooney may have been through a tough few months with her husband of 10-years Wayne – after he was caught drink driving in party girl, Laura Simpson‘s car – but it looks like the pair are more loved-up than ever.

Taking to Twitter, the pregnant 31-year-old posted a photo of her footballer beau standing next to their adorable three sons Kai, eight, Klay, four, and Kit, two.

‘Happy Valentine’s Day to my Boys…. have a good one everybody’, she wrote alongside the family snap.



If these messages haven’t left you feeling all warm inside this Valentine’s Day, we don’t know what will!