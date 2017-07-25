Victoria and David proving why they're #couplegoals AGAIN

Victoria and David Beckham are basically our favourite couple on Instagram.

Not only are they constantly sharing photos of their adorable kids, but they’re also known for posting cheeky snaps of each other every now and then. And we LOVE it.

And this time is was mum-of-four, Victoria’s turn to turn her hubby red faced after she shared a slightly embarrassing clip of David swinging around on a gymnastics hoop.

In the clip – which Vic even added the Indiana Jones theme tune to – the former footie player can be seen donning a rather fetching cowboy hat (don’t ask) as he swung around the gym.

And the 42-year-old looked quite pleased with himself as he was then filmed climbing to the top of a trapeze again.

Taking the mickey out of her famous other half, the former Spice Girl, 43, captioned the funny video: ‘Spider-Man didn’t work out but there’s always Indiana Jones! #harrisonford x VB.’

Spider-Man didn't work out but there's always Indiana Jones! 😂😂😂 #harrisonford x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

But while Vic’s 16.5million followers flooded the clip with responses, it was one particular comment that really got followers talking as DB himself clapped eyes on the footage.

The former England captain quipped: ‘Kn*b @victoriabeckham oh I will get you back for this.’ Ha!

It didn’t take long for fans to notice the cheeky star’s reply, as one follower joked: ‘@davidbeckham can’t believe you’ve just called your wife a kn*b?!?! xx @victoriabeckham have a word’.

Another wrote: ‘Hilarious! I love it @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham!’



While a third added: ‘@victoriabeckham This really made me laugh… the music!’

The hilarious clip comes after the power couple – who are parents to Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6 – were forced to defend themselves after they took their youngest daughter to the Palace for her birthday.

Following online criticism that little Harper was far too spoiled on her big day, David later defended his six-year-old’s birthday treat, explaining: ‘We were honored to be able to there, beautiful tea party.’

One last picture of the birthday girl…. Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends… We were honored to be able to there… Beautiful tea party…. 💜 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Let’s hope there’s plenty more where these sweet Insta posts come from.