Victoria and David Beckham are VERY proud parents right now.

Not only have they recently sent their eldest son, Brooklyn off to university (with some very emotional Instagram posts), but now the A-List pair have turned their attention to teenager, Romeo on his 15th birthday.

Former footie player, David was first up to shower his son with praise on his special day by posting an adorable pic of the pair at the top of a mountain.

Joking that his mini-me might finally be able to beat his dad at tennis now he’s 15, the 42-year-old wrote: ‘Happy 15th Birthday big boy.

‘Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once so far but maybe now he is 15 that’s gonna change…’

Before adding: ‘Happy Birthday big boy we love you… @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham’.

How cute is that?

Mum, Victoria – who also shares Brooklyn, 18, Cruz, 12 and six-year-old Harper with hubby David – was next up to wish Romeo a big Happy Birthday.

Sharing an equally sweet picture of the pair snuggled up by a window, the former Spice Girl captioned the shot: ‘Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo 15 today!!!! Xxxx’.

Obviously it didn’t take long for the famous couple’s fans to comment on the sweet photos, with one writing: ‘Awww…How sweet…Happy Birthday! @romeobeckham’.

Another pointed out: ‘He looks so much like his mummy! Both stunning’, while a third simply said: ‘What a handsome young man !!’.

Lucky Romeo also received a birthday message from his big brother Brooklyn – who’s is away studying photography in New York.

Next to a shot of the pair cosying up together, he wrote: ‘Happy birthday this one of the best brothers ever x I love you so much @romeobeckham.’

N’aww. We bet little Romeo was spoilt rotten on his bday!